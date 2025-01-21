Pakistan welcomes Trump’s historic second term, seeking to strengthen bilateral relations

Pakistan’s top leadership has extended congratulations to Donald Trump on assuming office as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, expressing optimism for strengthening bilateral ties under the new US administration.

Trump, the first U.S. president since the 19th century to secure a second term after previously losing the White House, took the oath at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. The inauguration ceremony was attended by several influential global figures as the 78-year-old was sworn in following his vice president, JD Vance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his best wishes in a post on X, stating: “My warmest congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on assuming office as the forty-seventh President of the United States. I look forward to working with him to strengthen the enduring Pakistan-U.S. partnership.”

He further emphasized the longstanding cooperation between the two nations, saying, “Over the years, our two great countries have closely collaborated to advance peace and prosperity in the region and beyond. We shall continue this partnership in the future. My best wishes to President Trump for a successful second term.”

President Asif Ali Zardari also extended his congratulations, expressing well wishes for Trump’s leadership, according to a statement from the PPP media cell.

At 12:01 p.m. ET (1701 GMT), Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump, who pledged to “preserve, protect, and defend” the U.S. Constitution. His vice president, JD Vance, was sworn in just moments before.

On his first day in office, Trump is set to sign a series of executive actions, with 10 focused on border security and immigration—his top priority, according to incoming White House officials.

His inauguration marks a remarkable political comeback for a leader who survived two impeachment trials, a felony conviction, two assassination attempts, and an indictment for attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat.