Rawalpindi’s first pedestrian signal installed at GPO Chowk

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has crossed a new milestone by installing the first pedestrian signal in the city at the GPO Chowk Saddar to ensure the safety of pedestrians and make the traffic system more organized.

Chief Traffic Officer Beenish Fatima, in a statement on Monday, said that the CTP had utilized all its resources to complete the project keeping in view the convenience and safety of the citizens. “Since GPO Chowk Saddar is one of the busiest places in the city, this signal will help pedestrians cross the road safely and also in improving the flow of traffic and preventing accidents,” she added. The CTO said that the project was not only a step towards modernizing the infrastructure of the city but also an important step towards ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.

She further said that the project would be extended to other important places so that all the city residents could benefit from the facility.

“Through this initiative”, she said, an attempt had been made to inculcate in the citizens the culture of obeying traffic laws. The purpose of pedestrian signals was not only to protect the pedestrians but also to provide clear guidance for drivers to avoid accidents.

CTO Beenish Fatima appealed to the citizens to use the pedestrian signals while adhering to traffic rules. The initiative could bear positive fruits with the public cooperation. “With the participation of citizens we can fulfill the dream of safe and organized traffic on roads.”

She said the CTP had launched a special awareness campaign through social media, TV, newspapers, CTP FM radio, and other media informing the citizens about the use of pedestrian signals.