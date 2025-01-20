Pakistan, Turkish navies hold bilateral exercise in Mediterranean Sea

The Pakistan Navy and Turkish Navy successfully conducted bilateral exercise TURGUTREIS-XI in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. The TURGUTREIS series of bilateral exercises is named in honour of the great Ottoman Admiral Turgut Reis, symbolizing a shared maritime legacy and strong naval ties between the two brotherly nations.

Pakistan Navy’s recently commissioned ship, PNS YAMAMA, participated in the exercise during her maiden voyage from Romania to Pakistan. The ship was joined by Turkish Navy vessels TCG BUYUKADA, TCG DERYA, and TNF SH-70 helicopter. The exercise was meticulously planned to enhance interoperability between the two navies, as participating units engaged in a variety of maritime operations and tactical maneuvers.

Throughout the exercise, both navies reaffirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening cooperation in addressing emerging maritime challenges and ensuring regional maritime security. The collaboration underscores the shared objective of maintaining safe and secure global commons for the benefit of all.