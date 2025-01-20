Maskan-e-Ravi: Endowment to Underprivileged

I am pleased to provide information about Maskan-e-Ravi, a housing society located in Lahore near the River Ravi. Maskan-e-Ravi is a project initiated by the Punjab government in Pakistan, with an aim to provide housing options for low-income families as its primary objective.

Moreover, it is the largest development housing project in the history of Punjab. Zahra Homes Maskan-e-Ravi is an initiative launched by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in association with the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA).

The project was inaugurated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on January 13, 2025, along with the provision of allotment letters and keys to deserving families. It is part of the Chief Minister’s vision for social upliftment. In her speech, the Chief Minister mentioned, “I want to tell the allotees of Zahra Homes that this house belongs to them for life.”

The purpose of this housing project is to alleviate poverty and provide shelter for those who cannot afford rental houses. It aims to address the housing challenges in Punjab while focusing on sustainability and community development with the goal of improving the living conditions of underprivileged families.

Overall, Zahra Homes, Maskan-e-Ravi is a significant step toward providing housing to those who need it most. RUDA is developing Pakistan’s first planned sustainable city, spanning 46 kilometres along the Ravi River, with a total area of 50 kanals. This massive project aims to provide a high-quality lifestyle for its residents, creating communities for over 5 million people.

Maskan-e-Ravi provides access to basic amenities like water and electricity, along with 5 kW solar panels installed for each house. Zahra Homes are energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable. Moreover, the scheme includes community development programs such as education and healthcare to empower deserving families.

This project consists of one hundred houses with a covered area of two marlas, including two bedrooms, a kitchen, a washroom, and a veranda. Outside the houses, there are vegetable gardens, a primary school to provide educational facilities to the families living there, a dispensary, a wide beautiful lawn, a playground, a park, and an RO plant.

This initiative by the Punjab government is commendable, as it is a major development project for the growth of the province. The Chief Minister’s visionary leadership has made affordable housing a reality for thousands of families. Maskan-e-Ravi is a testament to the Chief Minister’s commitment to improving the lives of Punjab’s citizens.

The rapid progress of the project is a shining example of dedication to delivering results. The efforts to address the housing needs of low-income families are truly commendable, and sustainability and community development have created a positive impact on the lives of countless families.

The writer can be reached at javeriawaqar75 @gmail.com