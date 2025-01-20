UAE launches new multi-entry visit visa: Key details revealed

The United Arab Emirates has launched a new multi-entry visit visa aimed at offering increased flexibility for foreign nationals visiting family and friends, without the need for a local sponsor or guarantor. This innovative visa provides options for stays of 30, 60, or 90 days, catering to various travel needs, as reported by Gulf News.

This visa is available to those visiting close relatives, such as parents, children, siblings, and spouses, with proof of relationship required through documents like marriage or birth certificates. Friends can also apply, but they must provide valid reasons for their visit, such as attending important events or spending time with close companions.

Applications can be made through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) website, mobile app, or at service centers across the UAE. The process is simple, with a list of required documents that includes:

A valid passport with at least six months of validity

Two recent passport-sized photos

Proof of financial stability

Employment or business documents, like a salary certificate or business license

The visa fees are as follows:

AED 300 (approx. Rs 22,755) for a 30-day visa

AED 500 (approx. Rs 37,925) for a 60-day visa

AED 700 (approx. Rs 53,095) for a 90-day visa

Applicants must also pay a refundable deposit of AED 2,000 (approx. Rs 151,700) as a financial security guarantee. Additionally, minor administrative fees and mandatory medical insurance, ranging from AED 40 to AED 90 (approx. Rs 3,034 to Rs 6,825), depending on the visa duration, are required.

This new visa is expected to streamline the process for visiting family and friends in the UAE, making travel easier and more convenient.