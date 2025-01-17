Ibrahim Murad to attend Trump’s inauguration

Ibrahim Hassan Murad, President of the University of Management and Technology (UMT) and former Minister, is set to attend the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20 in Washington, D.C.

Expressing his best wishes to President Trump and the American people, Mr. Murad said, “I am hopeful that President Trump’s tenure will bring about progress and prosperity for the United States.”

He further highlighted the prospect of meeting global leaders during this historic event, noting that such gatherings offer invaluable opportunities to discuss global peace, international relations, and cooperation for development.

Mr. Murad underscored the importance of bolstering ties between the United States and Pakistan, emphasizing that bilateral relations between the two nations are of significant strategic and economic importance. He reaffirmed his confidence that these ties will continue to strengthen in the years ahead. “This occasion marks an important step toward advancing shared interests between the United States and Pakistan,” he added, “and it promises to deepen diplomatic and educational cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries.”