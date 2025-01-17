Verdict in £190m Case Against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Expected Today

The long-awaited verdict in the £190 million case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, is set to be announced today after multiple delays.

Originally reserved on December 18, 2024, the judgment will be delivered at 11:30 AM by Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed at a makeshift courtroom inside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. The court staff has already informed Khan’s legal team about the proceedings. This case is one of many legal battles faced by the incarcerated PTI founder, who has been behind bars for over a year following his conviction in the Toshakhana case-I.

Repeated Delays and Controversy

The verdict has been postponed thrice—initially set for December 23, 2024, then pushed to January 6, 2025, and again delayed on January 13. The previous hearing was adjourned after the judge expressed disappointment over the absence of the accused, leading to the latest rescheduling for January 17.

Imran Khan previously alleged that the delays were meant to “pressure” him. However, he failed to appear at the last hearing on January 13, and none of his defense lawyers were present either.

The Al-Qadir Trust Case

The case revolves around allegations that Khan and Bushra Bibi, along with others, facilitated the adjustment of Rs50 billion (£190 million at the time), which Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) had sent to Pakistan as part of a settlement with a well-known property tycoon.

In December 2019, then-Prime Minister Khan’s cabinet approved the settlement without disclosing details of the confidential agreement. The funds were reportedly deposited in the Supreme Court on behalf of the tycoon.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the PTI founder and his wife received vast tracts of land worth billions of rupees from the tycoon in exchange for providing legal cover to his questionable wealth. Following this, the Al-Qadir Trust was established in Islamabad just weeks after the PTI-led government sanctioned the deal.

A Year-Long Legal Battle

Imran Khan was arrested in connection with this case on November 13, 2023, and both he and Bushra Bibi were interrogated for 17 days inside Adiala Jail. The trial formally commenced after NAB filed its reference in December 2023, with charges officially framed against the couple on February 27, 2024.

Key witnesses against Khan included:

Pervez Khattak (former PTI leader and cabinet member)

(former PTI leader and cabinet member) Zubaida Jalal (ex-federal minister)

(ex-federal minister) Azam Khan (former principal secretary)

(former principal secretary) Chief Financial Officer of Al-Qadir University

Additionally, the court declared six co-accused, including Zulfi Bukhari, Farhat Shahzadi, Mirza Shahzad Akbar, and Zia-ul-Mustafa Nasim, as absconders, leading to the freezing of their assets and bank accounts.

Despite bail being granted to Khan by the Islamabad High Court in this case and Bushra receiving pre-arrest bail, the PTI founder’s request to summon 16 defense witnesses was rejected.

The case has also seen frequent judicial reshuffling, with four different judges presiding over the proceedings at different stages, including Judge Muhammad Bashir, Judge Nasir Javed Rana, and Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich.

What’s Next?

With months of legal wrangling and delays, all eyes are now on today’s ruling. The decision could have significant implications for Imran Khan’s political future and the broader political landscape of Pakistan.