Hamas warns Trump’s threats could derail Gaza ceasefire

Hamas said Thursday that Donald Trump’s threats would encourage Israel to ignore the fragile ceasefire, after the US president warned that unless hostages were freed, the people of Gaza would be “DEAD”.

Trump had earlier floated a widely condemned plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza.

Weighing in Thursday, France welcomed an alternative Arab plan to rebuild the territory while keeping Palestinians on their land, but insisted Hamas must be excluded from governing Gaza.

Trump’s warning followed his administration’s revelation that it held unprecedented direct talks with Hamas – listed as a “terrorist” group by Washington – focused on American hostages in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed Israel was consulted and said it had “expressed its opinion” on the talks.

Trump said he was “sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job”, as his administration expedites billions of dollars in additional military assistance to Israel.

“This is your last warning!” Trump warned Hamas leaders. “For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance,” he posted on his Truth Social platform. Israel killed Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar as well as the movement’s military leader Mohammed Deif during the war in Gaza.

Trump also warned of repercussions for Gaza as a whole, where virtually the entire population has been displaced by Israel’s relentless military campaign in response to Hamas’s attack. “To the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!”