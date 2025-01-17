Bisconni’s premium biscuit range wins award

Bisconni’s premium biscuit range has been awarded the prestigious ‘Home Brand of the Year – Pakistan’ category title at the FMCG Asia Awards 2024 held in Singapore. Organized by Retail Asia, this award celebrates excellence in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector across the continent, highlighting brands that have shown exceptional innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

Introduction of Bisconni’s Premium range is a momentous milestone for the company. This range has proved to be a critical move for the company’s growth and serving a consumer base that demands quality equivalent to imported products. The premium range has not only captured the hearts of biscuit lovers, but also disrupted the market ensuring that the brand remains relevant and appealing.