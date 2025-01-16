Pakistan team reach Johor for ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

A 15-member Pakistan Women’s U19 squad and the team management reached Johor from Kuala Lumpur after a six hour-long journey on Thursday. Pakistan team will rest today and train on Friday for their opening match against United States of America (USA) on Saturday. The mega-event for 16 U19 teams is set to begin from 18 January. Pakistan arrived in Malaysia on Saturday and have featured in two warm-up matches against Nigeria and Australia. Pakistan’s skipper Komal Khan said, “We have prepared well for the World Cup and all the players are excited to perform in the event.”