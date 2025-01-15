Sindh Assembly forms committee to investigate Karachi Inter-Board exams issue

Sindh Assembly has formed a parliamentary committee to investigate the matter of inter-board examinations, with Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah at the helm.

The move is to ensure that the children’s future is not endangered, considering the appointment of competent chairmen of education boards soon, which was assured by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar before the House.

The latest drop in the results of the first-year intermediate exams in Karachi has raised significant concerns about the quality and functionality of the city’s entire college education system.

The sharp decline in pass rates has also highlighted serious issues with the performance of the Karachi Intermediate Board’s inspection department, which is responsible for overseeing affiliated public and private colleges in the city.

Earlier, Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba demanded a complete waiver of the scrutiny fee for first year results of Karachi Intermediate Board.

The IJT in its statement expressed disappointment over the 33% pass ratio in the Karachi Intermediate Board’s first year results and demanded waiver of scrutiny free.

Halima Sadiya, the Sindh Nazima of IJT, stated in a press release that while the Karachi Intermediate Board’s first year result is merely 33%, other Sindh boards have recorded a pass rate exceeding 80%.

She urged the authorities to prevent the commercialization of education and form an empowered committee comprising Karachi stakeholders to address the issues in the Intermediate results.

BIEK

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) waived the scrutiny fee for inter part-I students who were dissatisfied with the results.

“Following the special instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chairman Board of Higher Secondary Education Karachi Dr. Syed Sharaf Ali Shah has announced the abolition of the scrutiny fee for papers for students dissatisfied with the results of the Science Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, Science General, Commerce Private, Arts Private and Home Economics groups of the Intermediate Part I Annual Examinations for 2024 in the wider interest of the students,” said a notification issued here.

The BIEK chairman also directed the examination controller to complete the scrutiny within 30 days. Special counters have been set up for male students at the BIEK inquiry and for female students at the facilitation centre so that students do not face any difficulty in submitting the scrutiny form.

“Students can download the scrutiny form from the official website of the BIEK www.biek.edu.pk,” the notification read

It may be recalled that on the instructions of the BIEK chairman, an inquiry committee consisting of senior teachers has already been formed to address the grievances of students regarding the results of the intermediate part-I annual examinations for 2024.

Earlier, then BIEK Chairman Ameer Qadri was sacked following a recently sparked controversy after the results.

Chairman Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) Sharaf Ali was given the additional charge of BIEK chaimeanship.

An explanation had also been sought from Ameer Qadri for a without permission foreign tour. Ameer Qadri was sacked after the approval of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the concerned portfolio.

It is pertinent to mention here that many students have failed in the pre-engineering and pre-medical groups of inter examinations and they are now asked to submit scrutiny forms in large numbers at Board of Intermediate Education Karachi.

The failed students seemed dissatisfied with the results, saying that their dreams are shattered.

The students alleged that that the results have ‘deliberately’ been made extremely disappointing, saying that those who secured more than 80 to 85 percent in matriculation were given less than 50 percent marks.