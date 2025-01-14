Swedish envoy, Azam Tarar discuss ways to boost digital law compliance

Ulrika Sundberg, Special Envoy to the OIC and for Inter-religious and Inter-cultural Dialogue from the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met with Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights, in Islamabad.

The meeting focused on safeguarding minority rights, enhancing digital law compliance mechanisms, advancing online safety measures, and fostering interfaith harmony. The Special Envoy commended Pakistan’s efforts to promote inclusive education, particularly the success of the recent International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities. She praised Pakistan’s progressive policies aimed at empowering future generations and ensuring equitable access to quality education, especially for girls.