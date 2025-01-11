Saim Ayub reveals uncertainty over Champions Trophy as treatment continues

Pakistani cricketer Saim Ayub has expressed uncertainty regarding his participation in the upcoming Champions Trophy, stating that he is awaiting a decision from the medical panel.

The 22-year-old batsman and fielder suffered an injury during the first session of the Test match, prompting concerns about his fitness.

“I can’t say anything about playing the Champions Trophy yet,” Ayub said while addressing the media in London. “I am waiting for the decision of the medical panel. It is entirely up to them.”

Ayub sustained the injury while fielding as a relay after Aamir Jamal retrieved the ball from the deep third-man region.

As Ayub sprinted to make a throw, he lost his balance and stumbled backwards, visibly uncomfortable. He was immediately escorted off the field and received medical attention. The cricketer appealed to his fans, asking them to keep him in their prayers during this challenging time. “Please remember me in your prayers,” he said, his voice tinged with emotion.

Despite the setback, Ayub expressed his satisfaction with the steps taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in addressing the injury. “I am satisfied with the steps the PCB has taken,” he added, reinforcing his trust in the management’s approach to player welfare.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been in constant touch with Ayub’s medical team. “For any further updates on his condition or medical reports, PCB can be contacted,” Ayub clarified, emphasizing that the board will handle all official communications.

As for his stay in London, Ayub refrained from providing any further details, stating, “I can’t say anything about staying in London yet.” His immediate focus is on recovering from the injury and following the guidance of the medical experts.