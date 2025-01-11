Jessica Alba compared Cash Warren marriage to being ‘roommates’ before breakup

Jessica Alba was honest about the realities of marriage ahead of her breakup with Cash Warren. Following the news that the pair are separated with a divorce on the horizon, an interview the Honey actress gave in 2024 has recirculated, in which she gave a candid look into where her marriage stood.

“I would say it’s all rosy for two-and-a-half years,” Jessica told podcast host Katherine Schwarzenegger. “But then after that you become roommates. You’re just going through the motions, the responsibilities. It’s a lot of like checking the boxes.” She also gave an honest answer as to how being parents to three kids-daughters Honor, 16, Haven, 13, as well as son Hayes, 7-while managing her professional career and business often led to her and Cash’s relationship becoming a lower priority.

“I think that he probably gets the short end of the stick,” she reflected, before amending, “I would say we‚ it’s not even him, I would say it’s us, right? Because when I’m seeing him and spending time with him, and we’re like really like enjoying each other, it’s an us thing. And it feeds me as well.”

She added, “We used to do every Wednesday we’re going to do date night, or every week we’re gonna set aside a time-we’re gonna at least do date night, right? We won’t have our phones and we’ll just like talk. But then that stopped because whatever, and so we’re just not consistent.” The 43-year-old also stressed the importance of communication and not letting things fester before they explode-though she joked that after 17 years together, they’d let that happen, too.

“We have, obviously, the friendship, the comfort of like, ‘You’re not going anywhere,'” Jessica said of her relationship with Cash. “And so sometimes you don’t treat those people the best. You don’t consider their feelings in the way that that you would consider other people’s feelings. So that is something that I think is a constant one to work on.”

This is not the only inside look into their relationship Jessica and Cash shared since tying the knot in 2008, having met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004.

For his part, Cash had previously spoken to the depth of their bond.