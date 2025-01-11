Neither side approaches NA speaker to convene meeting for talks

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has said that neither the opposition nor the government has contacted him to convene a meeting of the negotiating committees.

Sadiq added that he is ready to schedule the meeting on short notice if both parties make the request.

He added that the meeting could be convened within a day or two, but he had not been contacted by any side so far. He also clarified that it is not his responsibility to arrange a meeting between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) negotiating committee members and the party’s founding chairman Imran Khan. He added that the government and its allies should decide if the meeting can take place.

He stated that during a phone call on January 4, he had informed Asad Qaiser that he had relayed PTI’s request for a meeting to the government.

He added that PTI leaders could also engage in direct discussions with Rana Sanaullah or senior government officials if necessary.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had earlier said that a meeting between the PTI founder and the government’s negotiation committee had been delayed due to National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s absence from the country.

Now that Sadiq has returned, Gandapur stated that the meeting is expected soon, adding that individual discussions with Khan are ongoing.

After months of escalating political tensions, the coalition government and the PTI initiated dialogue last month. The PTI’s preliminary demands included the release of all “political prisoners” and a judicial probe into the events of May 9 and November 26.

During the second round of talks chaired by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, the PTI sought more frequent access to Imran Khan to finalise a “charter of demands.”