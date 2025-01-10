Launch of Pakistan’s first pickup truck fuels industry competition

The recent launch of Pakistan’s first off-road 4×4 double-cabin pickup truck has created a significant stir in the automotive industry.

Gandhara Automobile a Pakistani automobile manufacturer introduced the highly anticipated JAC T9 Hunter on January 8th, 2025, marking a significant milestone for

locally assembled Chinese vehicles, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.

Automotive experts believe that the introduction of this locally manufactured Chinese vehicle represents a pivotal moment for Chinese automakers in Pakistan.

Its competitive pricing and extensive feature set position it as a strong alternative in the mid-sized pickup segment.

During its official launch in Karachi many car enthusiasts were optimistic about the JAC T9’s potential to provide significant competition to the Toyota Revo, a truck that is highly popular in the country.

Moreover, the growing popularity of other Chinese vehicles, such as MG, Changan and Haval has bolstered confidence in the reliability and quality of Chinese automotive brands in Pakistan.

As a result, more consumers are willing to consider Chinese-made vehicles, as viable options in the market.

China and Pakistan are working together to strengthen their automotive industries through collaboration in research and development, manufacturing, and market access.

In recent years, numerous Chinese and Pakistani industries have been working together to enhance automotive manufacturing in Pakistan, with a particular focus on boosting the country’s electric vehicle (EV) sector.

In a related development, the Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD announced in last August its plans to establish a car production plant in Pakistan.

Through a partnership with Pakistan’s Mega Motors, the company will also begin selling three of its EV models in the country, further strengthening the automotive ties between the two nations and promoting the growth of Pakistan’s EV sector.