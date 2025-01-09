Shaheen, Naseem likely to be rested for Test series against West Indies

Pakistan is set to face West Indies in a two-match Test series at Multan Stadium following their recent defeat against South Africa. The first Test is scheduled for January 17 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Opener Saim Ayub, who suffered an ankle injury during the South Africa series, will miss the series as doctors have recommended six weeks of rest. Abdullah Shafique is likely to replace him at the top order. Skipper Shan Masood is expected to form the top order alongside Shafique and Babar Azam. The middle order will likely include Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, and wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan.

Salman Ali Agha is also expected to feature, leveraging home-ground advantage. However, there is a possibility that Salman may be rested ahead of the Champions Trophy, with Qasim Akram taking his place.

Pace spearheads Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah are likely to sit out the series. Shaheen has been rested for workload management, while Naseem is being preserved for the upcoming tri-series and Champions Trophy. In their absence, Mohammad Abbas, who performed exceptionally in South Africa, is expected to retain his place. Mir Hamza and Khurram Shahzad are likely to join him to lead Pakistan’s pace attack.

Spin duties will be handled by Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali, who played pivotal roles in Pakistan’s historic win against England in the home series.

Shan Masood (C), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Ali Agha, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Haseebullah Khan (WK), Mohammad Huraira, Qasim Akram.

Meanwhile, rhe Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the sale of tickets for the two test match series of the Pakistan Men’s cricket team against West Indies due to start at the Multan Cricket stadium from January 17. The tickets will go on sale at the 11 designated TCS centers in Multan from January 10 (Friday), at 12 pm.

Fans can watch the action free of cost from the First Class (Wasim Akram and Elahi brothers) and General (Hanif Muhammad and Mushtaq Ahmed) enclosures of the Multan Cricket Stadium throughout the two Test matches from 17-29 January.

For both the Test matches, tickets for the PCB Gallery (Inzamam ul Haq) will be available for sale at just PKR 500. The VIP enclosures, which include Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan stands, will be accessible with PKR 150 tickets.