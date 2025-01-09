UMT hosts seminar on Pakistan-US relations

The University of Management and Technology (UMT) hosted a thought-provoking seminar titled “Pakistan-US Relations: Opportunities, Challenges, and the Way Forward”. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, graced the event as the chief guest.

The seminar aimed to foster a deeper understanding of the multifaceted relationship between Pakistan and the United States, exploring avenues for collaboration while addressing challenges in bilateral ties.

The seminar was attended by President UMT & Former Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Rector Dr. Asif Raza, and Chief Advisor Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Javed Hasan. Chairman of the Department of Political Science and International Relations studies, Dr. Usman Askari, along with scholars, faculty members and a large number of students.

In his keynote address, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh said that it is an honor to address in such a wonderful educational institute. He shed light on the historical and strategic significance of Pakistan-US relations, the challenges faced and the avenues for mutual cooperation. He emphasized the strong ties between the two countries, highlighting their collaboration in various areas, particularly security and counterterrorism.

Ambassador said that Pak-US relationship has evolved over decades, encompassing both challenges and immense opportunities. Focusing on areas of mutual interest such as economic cooperation, education, geopolitical landscape and regional security, we can strengthen our ties for the benefit of both nations. The US can contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth through advancements in technology, agriculture, and education, the Ambassador remarked.

Highlighting Pakistan’s youth potential, he stated, with 60% of our population comprising young individuals, this demographic advantage amplifies our country’s geopolitical importance. He further added that the US is Pakistan’s largest export market and cannot be overlooked in the current geopolitical climate.

Rizwan Saeed Sheikh also discussed the opportunities and challenges presented by Pakistan’s strategic geographic position, which is crucial in the context of US relations, regional stability, and counterterrorism efforts. Ambassador Sheikh stressed the importance of prioritizing mutual interests to build a stable and prosperous future.

The interactive Q&A session allowed students and attendees to directly engage with the Ambassador, fostering a lively exchange of ideas.

In a vote of thanks President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad thanked Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh for his visit and expressed gratitude for his invaluable insights and efforts in strengthening Pakistan-US relations. We are hopeful that both nations will foster a partnership based on mutual benefit and understanding. Murad further shared; we are optimistic that the newly elected US President will take effective steps to enhance bilateral ties. He also said that UMT remains committed to facilitating such impactful events, providing a platform for dialogue and contributing to the nation’s progress on critical global issues.

At the end of ceremony President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad presented a souvenir to His Excellency Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh.