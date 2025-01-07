West Indies cricket team accorded presidential security protocol

Following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s approval, the Ministry of Interior on Monday announced presidential security protocol for the West Indies cricket team that arrived in Pakistan to play two tests after 19 years.

The team will be provided with full security protocol during its stay in Islamabad and Punjab.

The personnel of police, Elite Force and Rangers will escort the visitors to the stadium and hotels. The protocol will be given to the team until its departure.

Earlier, West Indies cricket team reached Islamabad from Dubai onboard flight EK-612 to play two test matches and a three-day match.

Strict security arrangements were made as the team was taken from the airport to a hotel.

The visitors will face the hosts in two tests to be played as part of the ICC’s World Test Championship in Multan.

The first test will commence on January 17 while the second on January 25.

The tourists will also take on the hosts in a three-day match to be played at Islamabad Club from January 10 to January 12.

Last time both sides had faced each other in tests was in November 2006, when West Indies had played three matches against Pakistan.

Both teams had featured in an away-from-home test series in the United Arab Emirates in October 2016.

West Indies has thrice visited Pakistan since April 2018 when it played a T-20 International series. It came to Pakistan in December 2021 and June 2022 to play a T-20I and a one-day series, respectively.