KP House suffered Rs30m damage after police raid: report

A parliamentary report has estimated damages exceeding Rs30 million at Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) House in Islamabad following a police raid during a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest on October 5, 2024. The raid, aimed at arresting K-P Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, resulted in extensive losses, including missing weapons, cash, and electronics. The report, prepared by a 12-member committee led by Muneer Hussain Laghmani, detailed damages to property, vehicles, and personal belongings of the chief minister and his staff. The findings are set to be presented in the KP Assembly.