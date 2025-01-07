UNICEF donates ‘mobile clinics’ to to boost immunization efforts in remote regions

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has donated seven “mobile clinics” to Pakistan to improve immunization services in the country’s remote regions, it said on Monday.

The move follows the transfer of 23 mobile units in Nov. 2021 to the Pakistani provinces of Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan as well as the Islamabad Capital Territory.

The vehicles are crucial for expanding immunization services to Pakistan’s most vulnerable populations, and the project aims to improve service delivery, address immunization gaps, and reach zero-dose children in underserved areas, according to UNICEF.

The 4×4 vehicles were handed over to Pakistani officials at a ceremony held at the Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI).

“These mobile clinics will deliver essential immunization services, guaranteeing equitable access for all communities,” UNICEF said in a statement.

On the occasion, Special Health Secretary Mirza Nasir-ud-Din Mashood Ahmad termed the necessary vaccination of children top priority of the Pakistani government.

“UNICEF’s provision of 4×4 vehicles will help overcome accessibility challenges in hard-to-reach areas, ensuring quality immunization services in remote regions of KP, Balochistan, GB, and AJK,” he said.

Director-General Health Dr. Shabana Saleem stressed the importance of ensuring that vaccines reach every child, regardless of their location.

“These vehicles will strengthen our outreach capacity and help ensure that every child has equitable access to life-saving vaccines,” she said.

UNICEF’s Dr. Gunter Boussery said he was honored to contribute to this collective effort to serve Pakistan’s underserved communities.

UNICEF’s humanitarian aid to Pakistan focuses on education, health care and protection for vulnerable populations. In 2025, it seeks to support nutrition, emergency relief, refugee support, and disaster risk reduction, according to the UN agency.