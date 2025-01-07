BIEK announces 50% discount on scrutiny fee for students

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced a 50% discount on the scrutiny fee for students seeking to review their exam papers. Previously, students had to pay a fee of Rs1,000 per paper for scrutiny.

The 50% discount applies only to the scrutiny of papers from the Intermediate Part-I Annual Examinations for 2024 in Science Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, General Science, Home Economics, Private Commerce, and Private Arts groups.

Scrutiny forms will be accepted until February 3 and students can download them and the fee voucher from the Board’s website at www.biek.edu.pk.

In a bid to make the process more convenient, the BIEK chairman has instructed the establishment of special counters at the Board’s Facilitation Centre, where students can submit their scrutiny forms and fees.

Additionally, to further alleviate difficulties, the Board has introduced the option to pay the scrutiny fee at all UBL branches in Karachi. Students can download the scrutiny form and fee voucher from the Board’s website, and submit the fee of Rs500 per paper to UBL-CMA-252536591 at any UBL branch.

The voucher and the completed form must be submitted at the special counters set up at the Facilitation Centre by February 3.