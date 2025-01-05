Meghan Markle makes red carpet appearance amid Prince Harry’s divorce comments

Meghan Markle is royally unbothered. In fact, the 43-year-old was glowing as she stepped onto the carpet of The Paley Center for Media’s Dec. 4 Fall Gala honoring Tyler Perry-who just so happens to be a good friend of the family and the godfather to Meghan and Prince Harry’s 3-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet Diana. For the occasion, Meghan donned a strapless black dress with a sweetheart neckline and slitted skirt. She kept the rest of her look simple, foregoing earrings for a diamond choker and gold Cartier bangle, styling her hair in a chic updo. While on the red carpet, Meghan was all smiles as she posed for pictures alongside Tyler and the Paley Center’s Maureen Reidy. The Suits alum’s outing comes the same day that Harry-with whom Meghan also shares Prince Archie Harrison, 5-addressed the rumors that often surround the couple and their two children. Namely, that the couple are headed towards divorce after they attended several recent engagements separately.