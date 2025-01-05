Is Jack Schlossberg really Justin Baldoni’s lawyer?

Justin Baldoni’s legal counsel is not bringing on a new member. In the days following the It Ends With Us star and director’s lawsuit against The New York Times for their Dec. 21 report which focused on costar Blake Lively’s allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation, President John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg joked that he would be representing Baldoni.

“I agreed to take on JUSTIN BALDONI as a client,” Schlossberg wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Jan. 1. “Why? FAIRNESS. EVERYONE is entitled to a FAIR TRIAL and ZEALOUS DEFENSE.”

The 31-year-old-who graduated from Harvard Law School in 2022 and passed the New York State bar exam in 2023-continued, “Justin has NOTHING to hide, Justice will be his revenge.”

After citing John Adams’ representation of the British after the Boston Massacre in 1770, Schlossberg jokingly clarified the dynamic between attorneys and their clients in a separate post.

“My personal feelings about Justin Baldoni are irrelevant. Justin is my client, I’m his lawyer,” the youngest of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg’s three kids added. “Even the most heinous individuals have the right to counsel for their defense.”

As for how Baldoni’s actual attorney reacted to Schlossberg jokingly alleging he was joining the legal team, Bryan Freedman told DailyMail.com on Jan. 2 that the claim was “ridiculous.”

Noting that Baldoni hadn’t spoken to the Vogue political correspondent, Freedman added, “Nobody on my team has spoken to him.”

E! News has reached out to reps for Schlossberg, as well as Baldoni, but has not heard back.

The ongoing battle between Baldoni and Lively has been escalating since she filed a sexual harassment and retaliation complaint against him with the California Civil Rights Department Dec. 21-as reported in The New York Times.

On the same day Baldoni filed his $250 million lawsuit against the newspaper, Lively filed a suit against him, his company Wayfarer Studios as well as publicists Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel for, according to documents obtained by E! News, mental pain and anguish, severe emotional distress and lost wages.

And the legal battle won’t end there as Freedman explained, he and Baldoni will “absolutely” sue Lively in addition to their suit against the NYT.

“We plan to release every single text message between the two of them,” Freedman told NBC News in a Jan. 2 interview. “We want the truth to be out there. We want the documents to be out there. We want people to make their determination based on receipts.”

Shortly after Lively’s original complaint, many stars weighed in on the legal battle between the former costars.