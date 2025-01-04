Sherry Rehman Condemns Firing on District Administration Vehicle in Lower Kurram

Islamabad: Vice President of the Pakistan Peoples Party and Senator Sherry Rehman strongly condemned the firing incident on a district administration vehicle in the Bagan area of Lower Kurram. The attack resulted in injuries to Deputy Commissioner Javed Ullah Mehsud and three Frontier Corps (FC) personnel.

In a statement, Sherry Rehman said, “The Kurram peace agreement is not being accepted by some miscreants. Today, after nearly two and a half months, the first convoy of dozens of trucks was set to depart, which these elements could not tolerate.”

She further stated, “The time has come to deal with these peace disruptors with an iron hand. The people of Kurram have already endured immense hardships due to road closures and deteriorating law and order. They should not have to suffer further.”

Calling for swift justice, she demanded that those involved in the attack on the district administration’s vehicle be brought to justice. She also prayed for the speedy recovery of all those injured in the tragic incident.

The attack comes at a critical time when efforts were underway to restore peace in the region, with the departure of a convoy marking a significant step toward normalcy. However, these efforts were undermined by elements opposed to stability.