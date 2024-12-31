50 held as inter-provincial robber, drug paddler gangs busted

Police have arrested over 50 accused including those belonging to inter-provincial robbers gang, involved in heinous crimes of murder, dacoities, robberies and illegal drug trafficking in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Mirpur-AJK Khawer Ali Shoukat while addressing a crowded news conference here on Tuesday. The District police chief was flanked by DSP City Ch. Ansar Ali and other police officials on this occasion

Khawar Ali said that that the police have launched an extensive crackdown against criminals across the district and at the first leg of the drive police arrested more than 50 accused involved in serious crimes recovery a large quantity of stolen goods and drugs from their possession.

“Five kg of hashish, ice and hundreds of bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from the custody of the drug paddlers besides arrest of a local arms dealer. Huge catches of illicit arms were recovered from his possession,” the SSP said.

He further said that more than 700 cameras were being installed across the district to prevent crimes besides close monitoring of entry and exit points where the monitoring has been tightened.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused in concerned police stations in the district, he added.

The security of the entry and exit of the district has been put on high alert in the wake of the drive to net the outlaws, he disclosed. SSP further said that Police operations to net the outlaws involved in anti social activities including heinous crimes has been geared up under an effective strategy to prevent crimes across the district. In the last few days, dozens of suspects involved in robbery, illegal weapons, drug trafficking and counterfeit currency manufacturing equipment have been arrested and seized.

“Millions of rupees worth stolen goods have been recovered, he said while giving details that 03-member inter-provincial gang of robberies was arrested by Afzalpur police station of Mirpur district, he added.

The SSP disclosed that 05 bandits of an interprovincial dacoits gang, wanted in looting Rs. 10 million from a businessman of Jahangir KPK, has been arrested and looted money of Rs. 35 lakh besides huge catches of illicit arms and drugs have been recovered from the custody of the arrested accused. Further investigations are in progress, he added.