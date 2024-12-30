Pakistan’s AI Readiness

In my beloved homeland all innovations and inventions enter like a tornado but very soon lose the lustre because of the weak response to infrastructure as well as preparedness.

The same has happened in case of the advent of Artificial Intelligence, rather we must say that it has taken us like a storm and it’s not going to lose its grip so soon. Pakistani students in almost every field are highly and deeply engaged with the use of artificial intelligence.

The same is the case with the uses of artificial intelligence in many other areas like media communication, film development, and writing of scripts. A large number of our youth is now engaged also in earning money through this artificial technology and so far they are successful in it. In other words, AI has created opportunities for all and sundry whoever possesses a good computer and an Internet connection can earn money and increase and learn multiple skills in order to excel in this field.

Thanks to government policies that now are facilitating many institutions as well as working spaces to increase our contribution in the uses of artificial technology. But as it has happened over the years in a number of other fields of our national life, we are not fully prepared to handle and to avail the benefit from the tools of artificial intelligence, especially in the absence of some ethical restrictions and comprehensive policies, we are drifting into the negative areas of this artificial intelligence technology instead of the positive ones.

Although the government has established computer cities and computer enclaves in mega cities like Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to enhance the working capacity, level, skills, and understanding, of artificial technology.

The same is the case with the famous universities of Pakistan like NUST, FAST, NUML, and EUM, which are contributing significantly in providing skills to our youth and training experts so that we can get the best possible benefit out of that. But majority of universities lack in well manned and equipped infra structure for this.

We have ignored number of challenges which are yet to come or are coming on our way. We are not prepared for that and nor have we addressed to these and therefore very soon, like the .com bubble, the bubble of AI may burst out if we do not take heed of that. For example, on the one hand we are claiming that we are going to become a digital nation and we are going to capture the highest possible market related to artificial intelligence, on the other hand, the internet speed is hindered in the name of data management and issues related to structural damages.

Similarly, the concrete benefits of AI technology can be harnessed only with the establishment of powerful computer infrastructure which is lacking in my beloved homeland. The laboratories where the youth is to be taught and trained, lack even in modern and state of the art infrastructure. In such a situation the dream of becoming a digital nation and grabbing the maximum market share in the field is not possible.

At the socio-political level, we are experiencing the digital divide because the good internet speed and the modern and powerful Internet machines are only available to the city-dwellers while the rural classes have no or little access to these necessities, sometimes because of high cost and sometime because of lack of interest of the related institutions or individuals.

This is exactly opposite to the technology claims that it is an equal opportunity for all. Moreover, the government seems reluctant in the matter of investment in this area and is unwilling to turn to paperless AI economy and is so divesting the current youth and coming generation from the utilisation of the artificial intelligence tools.

In an age of Artificial Intelligence, not providing comprehensive policy guidelines and a robust infrastructure would be an injustice not only to our current youth but also to the upcoming exertions. The world is going to be changed so rapidly and Pakistan needs to cope with its speed.

The foremost thing that our sociopolitical set up must engage in is to provide a comprehensive ethical guideline to our people about the use of this technology in an attempt the safeguard the privacy and the data. Copying and manipulation of data usage for other than professional and research purposes must be watched and protected diligently.

Again, government must allocate extraordinary sources for this field of technology which may meet at least minimum benchmarks in the world. A good increase in funding would provide more job and market opportunities to the people involved.

Artificial intelligence can be helpful in reducing, if not eliminating, corruption and other malpractices. It can change the life of the common citizens for the better. Government and the relevant institutions must look for the opportunities for our trained youth in the multiple parts of the world, so that everyone may secure a fair deal in the matter of Artificial Intelligence.

The writer is a professor of English at Government Emerson University, Multan. He can be reached at zeadogar@hotmail.com and Tweets @Profzee