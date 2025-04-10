URAAN Pakistan: Growth through digital transformation’ starts from April 15

A three-day annual conference of the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE), organized by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) titled “URAAN Pakistan: Growth Through Digital Transformation,” would commence here on April 15 (Tuesday). “As the digital era reshapes economies around the globe, Pakistan is envisioning a new growth trajectory built on innovation, inclusion and digital empowerment. This vision takes center stage at the conference,” PIDE said in a news release.

The 38th conference would bring together economists, technologists, policymakers, and global thought leaders to explore how Pakistan can harness digital transformation to unlock human potential, increase productivity and set course toward a trillion-dollar economy by 2035.

Rooted in a vision of reform and innovation, the conference builds on the continued efforts of Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal. His leadership has been instrumental in championing digital inclusion, knowledge-driven development, and institutional reform, principles that now form the backbone of the URAAN framework.