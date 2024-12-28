Unregistered plastic businesses in Punjab banned from 2025

After years of intermittent crackdowns against plastic use, the issue has only grown more pervasive, with single-use plastics becoming entrenched in daily life.

Despite multiple attempts by the earlier governments in Punjab to curb their use, the campaigns failed to deliver substantial results.

Over time, plastic consumption soared, fueled in part by the rise of e-commerce and home deliveries during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, where plastic packaging became ubiquitous.

The shift in strategy this time, however, appears to be more calculated and systematic.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, the Environment Protection and Climate Change Department has introduced a new plan to tackle the menace of plastic. The department has issued a final deadline, requiring all businesses involved in the plastic supply chain to register with the government by December 31.

The registration process has been streamlined through an online platform, making it easier for businesses to comply.

Entities involved in plastic manufacturing, distribution, or sales can register by visiting www.plmis.epapunjab.pk.

The portal provides step-by-step guidance on submitting applications, uploading necessary documentation, and understanding compliance requirements under the updated regulations.

Starting January 1, 2025, unregistered plastic manufacturers and suppliers will face strict action, including being barred from continuing operations.

This decisive measure is part of an overarching effort to regulate the plastic industry and bring it into compliance with updated environmental laws.

Officials have emphasised that this initiative is more than a campaign. ”In line with the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, the department has proactively engaged with industry stakeholders, including relevant associations, to ensure that the new policies are both effective and enforceable”, says Raja Jahangir Anwar, Secretary Environment Protection and Climate Change. To solidify the crackdown’s legal framework, amendments have been made to the Punjab Environmental Protection (Production and Consumption of Single-Use Plastic Product) Regulations, 2023.

He explained that the government is not acting in isolation but has the backing of legal reforms and its being done after taking stakeholders on board.

This comprehensive effort, authorities hope, will finally begin to reverse the unchecked spread of plastic products and set a precedent for sustainable practices in the province.

This comprehensive registration regime is for all businesses and individuals involved in the plastic supply chain.

This initiative is designed to ensure strict accountability and to bring unregistered plastic businesses under government scrutiny.

The new registration framework categorizes entities into multiple groups, including producers of various scales, distributors, collectors, recyclers, and consumers.

Each category has specific registration requirements, with fees ranging from as low as Rs. 500 for individuals to Rs. 300,000 for large-scale producers operating with more than ten machines.

By encompassing every segment of the plastic supply chain, the department aims to account for every unit of plastic product produced, distributed, or recycled.

This system not only supports the registration process but also strengthens the vigilance regime to identify and penalize unregistered businesses.

Authorities believe this dual mechanism will help eliminate “killer plastic” from the province once and for all.

As the clock ticks towards the December 31 deadline, no businesses will be allowed to operate without registration from the New Year. The success of the registration drive through www.plmis.epapunjab.pk will be a critical factor in ensuring the crackdown’s effectiveness and sustainability.

To assist businesses in navigating the registration process, the Environment Protection Department has provided detailed guidelines and a user manual on their website.

Additionally, a video tutorial is available on the department’s YouTube channel, “Climate Corner,” offering a step-by-step walkthrough of the registration procedure.

“By registering all entities and individuals involved in the production, distribution, or recycling of plastic, we aim to create a robust system that ensures no plastic business operates in the shadows,” said Raja Jahangir. “This will help us trace unregistered operations and prevent the unchecked proliferation of single-use plastics.”

Under these regulations, unregistered businesses face many penalties, including fines, confiscation of materials, and closure of operations. The crackdown is expected to set a precedent for sustainable practices in the region while addressing the mounting challenges posed by plastic pollution.

Officials have urged businesses to comply with the new regulations, emphasizing that the success of this initiative hinges on collective action from all stakeholders in the plastic supply chain.