Saudi Embassy greets people of Pakistan on Quaid-e-Azam’s anniversary

The Saudi Embassy on Wednesday extended heartfelt greetings to the brotherly people of Pakistan on the birth anniversary of the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The embassy, in a message shared on its official platform, paid rich tribute to the extraordinary contributions of Quaid-e-Azam, whose visionary leadership and tireless efforts laid the foundation of Pakistan.

Highlighting the enduring bond between the two nations, the Embassy expressed its admiration for the ideals and legacy of the great leader, which continue to inspire generations.

The message reflects the deep-rooted brotherly ties and mutual respect between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, underscoring their shared commitment to strengthening their historical relationship.

UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Alzaabi on Wednesday extended warm greetings to the government and people of Pakistan on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s 148th birth anniversary.

Ambassador Alzaabi, in his message, lauded Quaid-e-Azam’s visionary leadership and his unwavering commitment to the principles of justice, unity, and faith, which laid the foundation for a resilient and prosperous Pakistan.

“The UAE and Pakistan share strong bonds of friendship and cooperation, deeply rooted in historical, cultural, and religious ties,” he noted, highlighting the enduring relationship between the two brotherly nations.

Ambassador Alzaabi emphasized the importance of honoring the legacy of Quaid-e-Azam and urged all to renew their dedication to the shared values of peace, progress, and mutual respect.

The UAE and Pakistan enjoy longstanding diplomatic relations, marked by collaboration in various fields and mutual respect for each other’s achievements. The birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam serves as a reminder of the values he championed, inspiring nations to uphold principles of unity and harmony.

Tajikistan

Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan, Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir on Wednesday felicitated the Pakistan’s nation on ‘Quaid-e-Azam Day’ to the Pakistan’s nations and also urged to follow the path and vision of founder of Pakistan Quaid- e – Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a message released here, he said that on behalf of the Embassy of Tajikistan in Pakistan, “I extend warmest greetings to the people of Pakistan on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day.”

Today, “we commemorate the birthday of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan and a visionary leader who fought tirelessly for the rights and freedom of the Muslim people of the Indian subcontinent.”

His unwavering dedication and perseverance ultimately led to the creation of Pakistan, a homeland for Muslims, on August 14, 1947, he said.

As “we celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day today on December 25, we honor not only the legacy of Muhammad Ali Jinnah but also the values of unity, resilience, and determination that he embodied. His leadership and vision continue to inspire generations of Pakistanis and serve as a beacon of hope for the country’s future.”

On this special day, “I would like to express my deepest admiration for the people of Pakistan and their remarkable achievements. Tajikistan and Pakistan enjoy a strong bond of friendship and cooperation, and we look forward to further strengthening our ties in the years to come.”

Once again, “I extend my warmest greetings to the people of Pakistan on Quaid-e-Azam Day. May this day be a celebration of Pakistan’s rich history, its vibrant culture, and its bright future.”

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan Ambassador to Pakistan Alisher Tukhtayev, on Quaid-e-Azam Day, underscored Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s enduring legacy which remains a source of inspiration for all.who strive for justice, unity and progress.

The ambassador of Uzbekistan to commemorated Quaid-e-Azam Day, marking the birth anniversary of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

In his message, he emphasized Jinnah’s pivotal role in shaping an independent Pakistan, describing him as a symbol of determination and unity.

He called on people to draw inspiration from Jinnah’s principles of justice, unity, and mutual respect, urging them to work collectively for national progress.

Reflecting on Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations, the ambassador noted the deep historical and cultural ties between the two countries. He highlighted the ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation and foster friendships. “Together, we aim to open new horizons for development and prosperity for our peoples,” he stated.

He also reiterated the shared commitment of both nations to peace and regional progress. “Our collaboration serves as a model for mutual understanding and development in the region,” he said.

Concluding his message, the ambassador extended his best wishes to the people of Pakistan, expressing hope for their continued prosperity and harmony. “May every day bring peace, joy, and a brighter future for Pakistan,” he said.