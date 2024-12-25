German cyclist hails Pakistan as peaceful, hospitable country

Renowned German cyclist Mercen Gregor, on a world tour, arrived here on Tuesday and visited the Police Lines Community Engagement Centre. City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil accorded a warm welcome to the German cyclist and held a meeting with him. SSP Investigation Abdul Wahhab and ASP Gulberg Rajinder were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the German cyclist expressed gratitude to CPO Kamran Adil for providing foolproof security during his stay and remarked that Pakistan was a peaceful and hospitable country. The people of Faisalabad especially the police had shown immense kindness and love for him, he added. Police spokesman said on Tuesday that Gregor’s journey in Pakistan began at Taftan. He traveled by road from Quetta to Faisalabad and from here, he would proceed to Lahore and then enter into India. CPO Kamran Adil also presented an honorary shield to the German cyclist as a token of appreciation.