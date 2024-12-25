Imtiaz to launch biggest hypermarket at IMARAT Downtown

IMARAT Group has announced a landmark partnership with Imtiaz, Pakistan’s leading retail chain, marking a major milestone for the IMARAT Downtown development. This collaboration is part of a broader vision to bring the best brands from Pakistan and around the world to IMARAT Downtown, further solidifying its position as Islamabad’s premier destination for shopping, business, and entertainment. Imtiaz will open its largest hypermarket spanning 75,000 sqft, offering a world-class shopping experience. Designed to international standards, the hypermarket will feature cutting-edge interiors and exceptional services, setting a new standard of retail excellence in the heart of Islamabad.

Shafiq Akbar, Chairman of IMARAT Group, shared his thoughts on the collaboration: “At IMARAT, we take immense pride in seeing Pakistan’s name shine globally. With IMARAT Downtown, we’re not just bringing an internationally competitive development to Islamabad, but one that will surpass global standards. We had the option to bring international brands; however, after thorough research, we chose to partner with Imtiaz, a leading local brand, because we believe they can serve the people of Islamabad better than any international competitor. We are confident that Imtiaz will thrive alongside global retail giants.”

Imtiaz Hussain, the founder of Imtiaz Hypermarket, expressed his excitement about the venture: “Imtiaz has many exciting ventures on the horizon, with the grand opening of our 40th and largest hypermarket at IMARAT Downtown being the most prominent. This new location will not only enhance the shopping experience but also create employment opportunities for hundreds of people. I truly believe that this is the best location in Pakistan, and as more people experience it, they will recognize IMARAT Downtown as the true heart of Islamabad.” He continued, “Imtiaz’s core mission has always been to serve the people of Pakistan, and we are committed to generating opportunities that uplift our nation. As part of this vision, we are expanding our brand to include a university aimed at providing education to underprivileged individuals, with the added benefit of employment opportunities at Imtiaz upon graduation.” Hussain added, “We are thrilled to be a part of IMARAT Downtown. This partnership aligns perfectly with our goal to provide an exceptional shopping experience while expanding our reach.”

IMARAT Downtown is strategically located at the exact center of Islamabad, along the 1200-foot wide Islamabad Expressway, making it one of the most accessible and visually impressive locations in the city. With a grand 300-foot entrance with dancing fountains, it is set to become the city’s new central business district, offering a world-class destination for shopping, entertainment, and lifestyle.

The partnership with Imtiaz strengthens IMARAT Downtown’s vision of offering an integrated, world-class experience for both local and international visitors. By combining local excellence with global appeal, this development is set to become a landmark destination. Together, IMARAT and Imtiaz are embarking on an exciting new chapter, delivering exceptional value for customers, partners, and communities across Pakistan. This collaboration is poised to reshape the retail landscape and position both brands for continued growth and success on the global stage.