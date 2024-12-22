Funeral prayers for 16 martyred personnel of Armed Forces offered

Funeral prayers for 16 personnel of armed forces who embraced martyrdom in exchange of firing against Khwarij terrorists at Makin (South Waziristan) was offered on Sunday at Bannu Garrison.

The funeral prayer for a civil camera technician Waqas Ahmed R/O Jamurd who also included in the martyrs was also offered.

Corps commander Peshawar, senior serving military, civil Officials and large number of people from the area attended the funeral, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The martyred soldiers include Lance Naik Liaquat Ali Shaheed, 30, resident of Kurram; Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq Shaheed, 31, resident of Karak; Havildar Ayub Khan Shaheed, 38, resident of Attock; Havildar Umar Hayat Shaheed, resident of Kohat; Sepoy Mahbood Rehman Shaheed, 26, resident of Tank district; Havildar Muhammad Hayat Shaheed, 37, resident of Bannu; Lance Naik Sher Muhammad Shaheed, 26, resident of Malakand; Sepoy Ehsanul Haque Shaheed, 22, resident of Lower Dir; Sepoy Junaid Shaheed, 25, resident of Khyber district; Lance Naik Hamid Ali Shaheed, 29, resident of Swabi; Sepoy Kaleemullah Shaheed, 26, resident of Lakki Marwat; Havildar Tahir Mahmood Shaheed, 41, resident of Kohat; Lance Naik Musawwar Shaheen Shaheed, 29, resident of Kohat; Sepoy Faiz Muhammad, 22, resident of Mansehra; Sepoy Tayyab Ali Shaheed, 23, resident of Haripur district and Sepoy Junaid Shaheed, 26, resident of Shangla district.

The supreme sacrifices of the martyrs for the defence of motherland will not go in vain.

Sepoy Tayyab Ali

Soldier Tayyab Ali, a 23-year-old brave son of the soil, who embraced martyrdom during a terrorist attack in South Waziristan, was laid to rest with full military honors in his ancestral village, Bandi Munim district Haripur.

The funeral was a solemn yet dignified event, attended by a large number of people from various walks of life, including senior officers of the Pakistan Army, political leaders, and a significant gathering of local residents. The event highlighted the nation’s deep respect and gratitude for its martyrs who lay down their lives in the line of duty.

The Pakistan Army’s well-decorated contingent performed ceremonial drills and presented a guard of honor to the fallen hero. Family members, neighbors, and comrades stood shoulder-to-shoulder to bid farewell to Tayyab Ali, who had earned the admiration of his peers and community for his courage and dedication.

After the prayers, Army officers laid a floral wreath on the martyr’s grave as a mark of respect and remembrance. The contingent also presented a final salute to their comrade-in-arms, reaffirming the resolve to uphold his legacy of bravery and sacrifice.

FC soldier

An FC soldier, Hikmatullah, was tragically killed when unidentified assailants opened fire on him in the Umarzai Wazir area of Bannu.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the soldier was on a 10-day leave starting December 15, 2024.

Hikmatullah had returned to his village when unknown attackers targeted him, leaving him fatally injured.

Local authorities have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.