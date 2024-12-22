4 terrorists killed during infiltration bid at Pak-Afghan border

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred and four terrorists were killed after security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during the night of December 19-20, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday. According to the ISPR, security forces engaged the terrorists in the Rajgal area after detecting their movement. During the ensuing gunbattle, 22-year-old sepoy Amir Sohail Afridi, a resident of Khyber district, fought courageously and embraced martyrdom. The ISPR also reiterated Pakistan’s concerns over cross-border terrorism, stressing Islamabad’s repeated requests to Kabul’s interim government to prevent the use of Afghan territory by terrorists carrying out attacks against Pakistan. Previously, security forces successfully carried out an operation in Tank district, killing seven terrorists, including a key member of the banned militant group ‘Fitna al-Khawarij’.