Court grants bail to former senator in Pak-Arab housing scam

An accountability court on Monday granted bail to former senator Waqar Ahmad Khan and his brother, Ammar Ahmad Khan, in connection with a multi-billion-rupee scam of the Pak-Arab Housing Scheme.

The court directed both accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs. 1 million each to secure bail. Earlier, officials from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presented former senator Waqar Ahmad Khan before Accountability Court Judge Nadeem Gulzar following the expiry of his three-day physical remand. Ammar Ahmad Khan was also produced after being arrested. During the proceedings, the investigation officer informed the court that the accused had handed over their property and that the bureau had no objection to their bail being granted.

Consequently, the court approved bail for the accused and instructed them to provide the required surety bonds. NAB is investigating the Pak-Arab Housing Scheme scam, alleging that the accused failed to allocate plots to buyers despite receiving payments. The bureau also claims that the housing society defrauded the public by selling more files than the number of available plots.

Furthermore, NAB alleged that the accused collected Rs. 10 billion from individuals who purchased files for Pak-Arab Society Phase-II, a project that had not been approved by the Lahore Development Authority.