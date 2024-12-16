Re-polling in PB-45 polling stations postponed once again

Re-polling in 15 polling stations of Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-45 has been postponed once again. According to the Election Commission, due to the law and order situation the repolling will now be held on January 5 instead of December 19. Ali Madad Jatak, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate from Balochistan Assembly seat PB-45 Quetta was declared successful. However, the Election Tribunal had disqualified Ali Madad due to rigging at 15 polling stations. The Election Commission had set December 19 as the date for re-election at 15 polling stations. According to government sources, the Balochistan government had requested to postpone the election due to the law and order situation. According to the new schedule, re-election at 15 polling stations of PB-45 will be held on January 5, the Election Commission said.