National Highway remains blocked as canal project protests continue

Protests by lawyers and civil society activists against the proposed construction of six canals from the Indus River have entered their 10th consecutive day, causing a complete halt to traffic between Sindh and Punjab along the National Highway.

The sit-in demonstrations, which have grown in size and momentum, have severely disrupted the transport of essential goods such as petrol and food supplies, with trucks and trailers stranded for days. Heavy container drivers reported that their vehicles are deteriorating due to the prolonged standstill.

Protesters insist they will continue their blockade until an official notification confirming the project’s cancellation is issued, despite assurances from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that no canal will be built without consensus through the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Following high-level talks between PM Shehbaz and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the premier announced that the CCI meeting scheduled for 2 May would formally endorse the agreement to suspend the canal projects unless consensus is achieved.

Demonstrations have been staged at multiple locations along the National Highway, including near Mangrio Pump in Daharki, Ghotki, now entering their eighth day.

Separate protests, such as the lawyers’ sit-in at Kamoon Shaheed, have also added to the mounting transport disruption.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called for the anti-canals protesters to unblock the roads they have obstructed, as the cancellation of the canal project was announced.

Shah also alleged that “those pushing the canal project want the PPP out of power to move it forward” and noted that there are two groups of anti-canal protesters; those genuinely opposed to the project as it goes against provincial interests, and those attempting to use the situation for political gain by infringing on the PPP’s public mandate, thereby blocking roads and impeding daily activities.

Meanwhile, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the matter of controversial canals has been settled under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Due to the hard work and successful strategy of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the issue has now been completely resolved.

In a statement, Memon said that after the official meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) on May 2, this issue will be permanently resolved. He said that all political parties and the legal community are requested to reopen the roads to ensure the smooth flow of goods transport, so that no one suffers any further financial or economic loss.

He said that due to the closures, the public, livestock, import and export sectors, farmers, and the poor are being severely affected. He further stated that it would be preferable if the sit-ins were discontinued; however, if they must continue, the roads should at least be opened so that the traffic flow is not hampered.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the protest must be peaceful so that people’s lives become normal. He added that they are in contact with the legal community and all political parties, and that the Sindh government is ready to hold talks with every party.

He said that political parties and the legal community should remain vigilant against mischievous elements. Given the current situation in the country, he emphasized that everyone must make decisions collectively and wisely.