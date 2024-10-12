Maya shares snap from ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ scene

Maya Ali has shared snaps from a scene of newly-aired drama ‘Sunn Mere Dil’, with a post reflecting a joyful moments the drama cast have while celebrating a birthday party.

Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali starrer ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ premiered its first episode on October 9.

Maya Ali is sharing “happy” and “smiling” moments as Sunn Mere Dil cast spent delightful time while filming on the set. Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, October 10, the Mann Mayal actress shared a carousel of beautiful snaps from the set where the drama cast can be seen shooting for a birthday scene. “Sadaf k pyarey log,” penned the actress while referencing her character Sadaf in the drama.

She added, “It was so much fun doing this scene that we actually forgot we are being filmed. All of us were just happy, smiling and enjoying this moment. Even our director sahab @haseeb_hasanofficial had a smile on his face.”

The post featured snaps from Zaviyar cutting cake as everyone surrounded him clapped and sang the birthday song, “Zaviyar @shahvirkadwani mere bhai you have done an amazing job, can’t wait for everyone to see your hard work,” wrote Maya Ali as she concluded her post.

Dressed in a beautiful pink traditional outfit, the actress was seen wearing minimal makeup with her hair open hair flowing on her shoulders.

Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali’s Sunn Mere Dil premiered its first episode on Wednesday. The drama airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm local time.