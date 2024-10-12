Maryam directs to start CM Insulin Program

“Rebrand BHUs as Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics to improve health facilities in remote areas,” Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned while chairing a special meeting on health sector. She approved the creation of performance management framework and “KPIs” for the performance evaluation of healthcare staff. She also approved to set up cath labs in hospitals of Mianwali, Jhang Layyah, Attock and Jhelum.

Madam Chief Minister said, “Children with type 1 diabetes will be provided with insulin at their home.” She added, “Special cards will be made to ensure supply of insulin to sick children.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “A Government-approved company will supply insulin as per cold chain and other SOPs.” She added, “Chief Minister Insulin for All pilot project will be started in three districts including Lahore.” She highlighted, “Type 1 diabetes patients will be able to apply through a dedicated app or helpline.”

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Khawaja Imran Nazir Health Advisor Dr Azhar Kayani and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Principal Secretary to CM, Secretaries Health, Finance and other relevant officers were also present.

International Girls’ Day

“Daughters are source of Allah’s mercy,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on International Girls’ Day. She told girls, “Your courage, determination and ability can change the world, go ahead, we are with you.” She underscored, “Our daughters, sisters and girls are future of our nation.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “It is not only their right to be able to nurture their dreams and talents, but it is also our national duty.” She added, “Punjab Government is following the best roadmap for the protection, education, health and welfare of girls and women.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “E-bikes, virtual police station, pink button, pink games and scholarship program have been introduced for the daughters of the nation.” She added, “The journey to provide safe environment, quality education and financial independence to the daughters of Punjab is in progress.” She highlighted, “It is desired that every daughter is able to turn her dreams into reality with the support of the society.”

Condemnation

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families while strongly condemning a terrorist attack on miners in Quetta. She prayed for the higher ranks of the deceased souls and speedy recovery of the injured miners.

Condolence

“Abid Kashmiri was a versatile actor. Fans will ever miss him,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while condoling the sad devise of renowned actor Abid Kashmir. She offered sincere condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and fans.