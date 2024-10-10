Marriage halls, restaurants in Islamabad ordered to shut down

As preparations intensify for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Islamabad, local authorities have beefed up security measures, issuing notices to traders across the capital.

The police have ordered the closure of marriage halls, cafés, restaurants, and snooker clubs from October 12 to 16 to ensure smooth proceedings during the high-profile event.

The decision has been taken to enhance security and minimise public movement in sensitive areas. These notices were issued to the traders concerned by station house officers (SHOs) of various police stations. The police has emphasised that action will be taken against the businesses and traders not complying with the orders.

To further ensure compliance, the police has also demanded shorty bonds from traders as a commitment to uphold the order. Traders who fail to adhere to the directives face potential legal action.

The government has announced three public holidays in Islamabad and Rawalpindi from October 14 to 16 in connection with the 23rd meeting of the SCO, set to take place in the capital.

A notification, issued by the Cabinet Division after receiving approval from the prime minister, confirmed that both twin cities will observe these holidays to facilitate security arrangements and ensure smooth proceedings during the high-profile international event.

Therefore, this means that the people of the twin cities are likely to get a four-day weekend, as 13th is a Sunday before the three holidays announced. The

Pakistan Army has been deployed in Islamabad for the SCO summit.

The Islamabad High Court has also issued a ruling stating that illegal gatherings will not be tolerated in the federal capital, particularly in light of the

SCO Summit. Chief Justice Aamir Farooq delivered the written order after hearing a plea made by local businessmen regarding protests in Islamabad. The court’s directive emphasised the importance of maintaining order during this critical event, instructing the Islamabad administration and government to designate appropriate areas for any protests.

Moreover, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited key areas of Islamabad on Thursday to review the city’s preparations for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Islamabad next week.

The minister conducted a comprehensive inspection of critical sites, including D-Chowk, Constitution Avenue, Murree Road, and the Islamabad Expressway, to assess the beautification and cleanliness efforts being undertaken for the high-profile event.

During the visit, Minister Naqvi stressed the importance of completing all construction and beautification tasks ahead of the summit. He issued specific directives to the relevant authorities, urging them to ensure that preparations meet the highest standards. The entire city of Islamabad, particularly the VIP routes and the Red Zone, must be thoroughly cleaned, he said, underlining the importance of presenting a polished image of the capital during the summit.

In addition to these preparations, the minister ordered the immediate removal of any encroachments along the designated summit routes, ensuring unobstructed and well-maintained pathways for international delegates.

Minister Naqvi highlighted that the natural beauty of Islamabad would be showcased during the event and that every effort should be made to reflect the prestige of the SCO Summit in the city’s appearance and arrangements.

Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, briefed the minister on the progress of construction projects, while Naqvi provided further instructions related to beautification and sanitation efforts.

Key officials, including the Federal Interior Secretary, Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Deputy Commissioner, and other relevant authorities were also present during the visit.