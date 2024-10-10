Sandra Bullock makes rare red carpet appearance with Keanu Reeves for ‘Speed’ reunion

Sandra Bullock looked practically magic during a sweet cast reunion. The Oscar winner celebrated the 30th anniversary of Speed alongside costar Keanu Reeves and director Jan de Bont at a special screening of the 1994 film at Beyond Fest Oct. 8. And she couldn’t help but reminisce on the breakthrough moment in her career.

“I was just happy to be alive at the end of the day,” Sandra recalled. “I was new to the game, so I wasn’t aware of what was happening or what felt right or what was not supposed to feel a certain way.” While the trio reflected on the film’s storyline, where a man rigged a bus to explode if it went below 50 miles per hour, the 60-year-old, whose character drove the bus, joked, “You needed a woman behind the wheel to make it successful.”

Emphasising the intensive process to create the tense atmosphere, Keanu recalled the number of cameras de Bont used, noting, “There’d be one for Sandra’s hands, one for when I turn; cameras here and cameras down there.” To which the Blind Side actress chimed in that, luckily, there were “no cameras down there” when her mini dress would lift up in action sequences.

“Not only did Keanu have to do the stunts and keep me safe,” she quipped. “He had to keep my integrity and keep things that don’t need to be seen on the 17-foot screen hidden.”

For the rare outing, the 60-year-old wore an all-black ensemble paired with a black blazer, while her costar matched perfectly by also sporting black attire.

The Proposal star-mom to Louis, 15, and Laila, 11-has remained mostly out of the spotlight in recent years.

While she celebrated the biggest films of the year at the 2023 pre-Oscars party at the Sunset Tower Hotel, she had previously shared her decision to step away from acting. At the time, her longtime boyfriend Bryan Randall, who died in August 2023 at 57, had been privately battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

“Right now, work in front of the camera needs to take a pause,” she told CBS News in March 2022, adding she would do so “until I don’t feel like I feel now when I’m in front of a camera.” “I want to be at home,” she continued. “I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and responsible for one thing.”

Bryan opted to keep his three-year battle with the neurological disease private, his family confirmed in a statement following his death, though Sandra’s sister Gesine Bullock-Prado gave insight into the Miss Congeniality star’s care for her partner.

“ALS is a cruel disease,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, “but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan.”

While Sandra often kept her romance with the photographer-who she began dating in 2015-out of the public eye, she previously reflected on how much his life changed with the high-profile romance.

“His whole life had been unraveled because of me,” she said on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk in 2021. “He was so happy, but he was scared. I’m a bulldozer. My life was already on the track and here’s this beautiful human being who doesn’t want anything to do with my life, but the right human being to be there.” “He’s the example I would want my children to have,” she continued. “I don’t always agree with him and he doesn’t always agree with me, but he is an example even when I don’t agree with him.