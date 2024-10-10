Mishi slams Fawad for choosing ‘unknown’ Bollywood actors over top Pakistani stars

Former Pakistani actress Mishi Khan has sharply criticised superstar Fawad Khan for his decision to work with Indian actress Vaani Kapoor in their upcoming film, “Abir Gulal.”

The shooting for the film has reportedly commenced in London and surrounding areas, with production scheduled for October and November. Its release is anticipated by late 2025 or early 2026. While fans have expressed excitement about the project, Mishi took to her Instagram to voice her displeasure.

She remarked that it is “unfortunate” that Fawad Khan chooses to reject collaborations with A-list actresses from Pakistan while opting to work with a less prominent Indian actress.

Fawad Khan, who made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with “Khoobsurat,” last appeared in an Indian film in 2016’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.”

Following heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistani artists faced restrictions on working in Bollywood.

The first look of the film has also been released, generating excitement among fans. The news was confirmed by an overseas entertainment publication, revealing that filming is taking place at various locations in and around London.

Director Aarti S Bagdi noted, “The film explores the journey of two individuals who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence,” according to Variety.

Producers of Abir Gulaal expressed excitement for the project, stating, “Fawad has a massive global fan base and we anticipate that audiences and his fans will wholeheartedly embrace this film, as it showcases him in his most endearing role yet. The chemistry between Fawad and Vaani is expected to light up the screen with their captivating performances and undeniable charm.”

Co-produced by Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy, the production is set to continue in the UK throughout October and November, with a release expected by late 2025 or early 2026.

The cast is rumoured to include Malaika Arora and Ridhi Dogra, who are set to join the crew in the UK next month.

