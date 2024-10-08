PRCS, KSRelief sign MoU for cooperation in humanitarian aid

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Chairman, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari on Tuesday lauded the deep-rooted relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, highlighting the role of the Kingdom in supporting vulnerable communities in Pakistan through humanitarian initiatives.

Addressing the ‘Signing Ceremony for Joint Cooperation Programmes and Implementation Contracts for Educational, Health, Recovery and Rehabilitation Projects in Pakistan’, he said this was a ceremony that not only represented a sign of hope for thousands of vulnerable communities but also reflected the strong and enduring bond between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The PRCS chairman paid tribute to Saudi Arabia’s steadfast support, especially in humanitarian and disaster relief efforts, underlining the projects initiated by KSRelief, including housing units, schools, and joint cooperation ventures, as a testament to the solidarity between the two countries.

Laghari also reflected on the significance of October 8 for Pakistan, as it marks National Resilience Day, a solemn commemoration of the catastrophic earthquake that struck Pakistan in 2005. The disaster claimed over 73,000 lives, including 35,000 children, with the regions of Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hazara division bearing the brunt of the devastation, he added.

“We remember our brothers and sisters who perished in that disaster and honor their memory by raising awareness about the importance of disaster preparedness and resilience,” he said acknowledging the efforts of the government, armed forces, and humanitarian organizations in mobilizing relief during both the 2005 earthquake and the monsoon floods of 2022.

Laghari lauded the collaborative efforts of PRCS and international partners, including the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in providing relief during these crises. He revealed that PRCS had reached over 2.8 million individuals across 55 districts, ensuring that aid was delivered to some of the hardest-to-reach areas.

“On behalf of the PRCS and the people of Pakistan, I extend our deepest gratitude to the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to KSRelief for spearheading these crucial initiatives,” Laghari said.

The event also saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between PRCS and KSRelief, further strengthening cooperation in humanitarian aid, capacity building, and disaster preparedness. Laghari expressed optimism that the MoU would facilitate ongoing efforts, including the proposed projects in disaster preparedness, cash and voucher assistance, shelter housing, solarized water filtration plants, and livelihood programmes.

Concluding his remarks, the PRCS chairman reaffirmed the commitment to making a lasting impact on the lives of vulnerable communities across Pakistan, saying, “Together, we will build a future where our people can stand tall, empowered, and hopeful.”