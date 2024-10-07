Daily Times

Tuesday, October 08, 2024


Yu bags first PGA Tour win with playoff win

AFP

Taiwan’s Kevin Yu bagged the first PGA Tour win of his career in a playoff after a dramatic finale at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi on Sunday. The 26-year-old from Taipei conjured a birdie on the par-four 18th to grab a share of the lead and then downed Beau Hossler on the opening playoff hole to clinch victory at the Country Club of Jackson. It capped a remarkable final round rally for Yu, who had carded a closing five-under-par 67 to finish on 23 under alongside Hossler at the top of the leaderboard. “It’s literally a dream come true,” an elated Yu said after his win. “I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I was five. I think this is the dream for all the golfers — to win on PGA.” Yu paid tribute to his parents — who were on hand to witness his victory — for helping him forge a career as a professional golfer. “My dad taught me how to play golf since I was five and they’ve been working really hard, sacrificing a lot of the things…without them I can’t have done this today.”

