Pakistan vows swift justice for ‘barbaric act’ as attack claims lives of foreign nationals

Pakistan has vowed strict action against those responsible for the deadly attack on a convoy carrying Chinese nationals in Karachi, which claimed the lives of at least three people, including two Chinese citizens. The explosion, which took place late Sunday near Jinnah International Airport, also injured over a dozen individuals, including another Chinese national.

The blast occurred around 11 pm at a traffic signal, sending shockwaves across the city. Television footage showed thick smoke billowing from the site as flames engulfed the area. Eyewitnesses reported hearing the explosion from several parts of the metropolis.

In a strongly worded statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office condemned the act of terrorism, emphasizing that it was not only an attack on Pakistan but also on the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China. The statement assured that Pakistan’s security forces would relentlessly pursue those responsible, including the perpetrators and their facilitators.

“This barbaric act will not go unpunished,” the Foreign Office said, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to ensuring the safety of Chinese nationals and projects within the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his sorrow over the incident, condemning the attack and extending condolences to the leadership and people of China. He vowed that every effort would be made to apprehend the attackers and bring them to justice. “Pakistan remains steadfast in safeguarding our Chinese friends,” Sharif stated, highlighting the deep bond between the two nations.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan condemned the attack, expressing grief over the loss of lives and working closely with Pakistani authorities to handle the aftermath.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also expressed solidarity with the victims’ families, particularly those of the deceased Chinese nationals, and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.