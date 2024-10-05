Ben Affleck steps out with new look amid divorce from Jennifer Lopez

This is Ben Affleck… now. The Argo actor debuted a fresh new look amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, stepping out in Santa Monica, Calif., on Oct. 3 with noticeably darker facial hair. His freshly dyed black beard and mustache were in stark contrast to the rougher, salt-and-pepper look that he’d been spotted with in recent weeks. Ben, 52, was all smiles sporting his crisp new facial hair, opting for a business casual look as he picked up his 15-year-old, Seraphina Affleck. The outing came over a week after the Air director reunited with Jennifer for a meeting with famed divorce attorney Laura Wasser Sept. 23. The Maid in Manhattan actress and the lawyer were both photographed arriving at the former couple’s office, while Ben’s car was spotted in the parking lot. Ben and Jen have been working with Laura for months, an insider told Page Six, even before the singer filed for divorce Aug. 20. The estranged couple, who tied the knot in July 2022, didn’t sign a prenuptial agreement before getting married, a source told NBC News at the time of Jennifer’s divorce filing.