Singer Naseem Begum remembered

The 53rd death anniversary of renowned Pakistani singer Naseem Begum was observed here and across the country on Sunday. Born in 1936 in Amritsar, Naseem Begum sang hundreds of Punjabi and Urdu songs for films. Her melodious voice won her a huge fan following in the country. During the 1965 war against India, Naseem Begum, was one of those singers who lent their voices to patriotic songs. Her song, ‘Aye Raah-e-Haq Ke Shaheedo’ boosted the morale of the armed forces and the nation. She passed away on this date in 1971.