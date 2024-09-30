MCCI newly elected president vows to strengthen liason with government

Newly-elect president Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) Mian Bakhtawar Tanvir Sheikh said on Sunday that unemployment rate was continuously rising in the country which affecting all strata of society, suggesting that the voice of business community should be reached to decision-makers and steps should be taken towards improving the ease of doing business.

He expressed these views while addressing the Annual General Meeting (AGM) here at MCCI.

Earlier, following the announcement of final results by the election commission, Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh, along with Senior Vice President Khawaja Muhammad Mohsin Masood and Vice President Azhar Javid Khan, assumed their offices.

“We will strengthen our liaison with the government, especially to push for changes in tax laws and for easier taxation for the business community,” he remarked.

They said that they would work on infrastructure, economic, and industrial development to make Southern Punjab an exemplary region.

The industrial trade, particularly the SME sector, was struggling significantly, Bakhtawar said and added that in this regard, his team would make vigorous efforts for economic and social development in the region, as well as to improve business conditions, and would proceed with mutual consultation and guidance from senior members.

He noted that the outgoing team, led by Mian Rashid Iqbal, had performed excellently and managed responsibilities with a suitable strategy, particularly in executing CSR activities effectively.

Outgoing President Mian Rashid Iqbal presented a performance report for the two years and stated that the presidency was no less than a challenge. This was the first time that the tenure of staff and executive committee members was extended, allowing to serve the chamber and its members for two years, he added.

Understanding business issues and making extraordinary efforts to resolve them is a challenging task.

He mentioned that he and his team worked hard to serve the business community and to access decision-makers to address their problems.

“Our team faced many difficulties during these two years, including the unstable political situation, inflation, rising dollar prices, and increases in electricity, gas, and fuel costs, which led to the closure of various businesses and industries,” the outgoing president said.

Despite many challenges, the team’s dedication and effort in tackling all issues for the industrial, economic, and agricultural development of the region was commendable. The event was well-attended by Mian Tanveer A. Sheikh, Khawaja Muhammad Yousuf, Mian Fareed Mughais , Khawaja Muhammad Usman, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, Khawaja Muhammad Ilyas, Faisal Saeed, Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah, Khawaja Muhammad Farooq, Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh, Mrs. Romana Tanveer Sheikh, Faheem Sattar, Ramadan Bhatta, Secretary General Muhammad Shafiq, along with former presidents, senior members, and scores of general body members.

PCMEA

Mian Atiq Ur Rehman has been elected Chairman of the Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PCMEA), with Zahid Nazir as Senior Vice Chairman of the Southern Zone and Riaz Ahmed as Vice Chairman of the Northern Zone. In recognition of his long-standing contributions, senior leader Abdul Latif Malik has been appointed as the Patron-in-Chief of the association.

According to a statement issued by the association, all officials were elected unopposed for a two-year term. The executive committee members for both Northern and Southern Zones were also selected. Mian Atiq Ur Rehman, Zahid Nazir, and Riaz Ahmed expressed gratitude for the trust placed in them and pledged to address the challenges facing the handwoven carpet industry.

Former Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf presented his two-year performance report and received praise for his efforts in highlighting industry issues at the governmental level. The newly elected team committed to continuing this advocacy and enhancing the global presence of Pakistan’s handwoven carpet industry through upcoming international events.

Preparations for the 40th International Carpet Exhibition are in full swing, with expectations that the event will boost the industry and contribute to the national economy through foreign exchange earnings.

PIAF

The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Faheemur Rehman Saigol has greeted newly-elected office-bearers of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and PPPA’s landslide victory in the LCCI elections, hoping the new leadership would safeguard interests of business community. He said the LCCI body would continue to raise voice for the solution of business community’s problems.