Lana marries Jeremy Dufrene in Louisiana swamp wedding ceremony

Forget being a Brooklyn baby-Lana Del Rey is a bayou bride. The “Summertime Sadness” singer tied the knot with wildlife tour guide Jeremy Dufrene on Sept. 26, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Tapping into the groom’s love of the swamp, the wedding was held at the Arthur’s Airboat Tours docks in Louisiana, where Jeremy works as a captain. For the outdoor ceremony, Lana donned a classic, white lace gown featuring fluttery sleeves. She wore her hair in a side ponytail tied with a pastel blue ribbon.

Meanwhile, Jeremy sported a dark gray suit, white shirt and brown shoes while saying “I do.” The nuptials come three days after the couple obtained a marriage license in Lafourche Parish-where Jeremy’s workplace is located-on Sept. 23, the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court confirmed People.

Per the parish’s rules, the license is only valid for 30 days from the date of application. While Lana and Jeremy recently sparked romance rumors by packing PDA at the Reading Festival in England, the two have actually known each other for years. In 2019, Lana posted a Facebook of herself riding on a boat with the alligator expert, writing in the caption, “Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours.” And though the 39-year-old said she was single and “definitely not in love” in a December 2023 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, her tune seemed to have changed by May.

As she noted in an Instagram post this summer, “my guy @jeremy.dufrene.”

In the past, Lana dated Kassidy rocker Barrie-James O’Neill, photographer Francesco Carrozzini and Live PD analyst Sean “Sticks” Larkin. She was engaged to country singer Clayton Johnson in 2020, but the two called it quits by the following year.

The “Video Games” artist was then linked to artist-manager Evan Winiker and Salem band member Jack Donoghue before finding love with Jeremy.

So, just who is the man that got Lana to say yes to heaven?