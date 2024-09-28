26-member steering committee formed for tourism promotion

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the formation of a 26-member steering committee dedicated to the promotion and development of tourism in Punjab.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid has been specially appointed to lead this committee, which is set to play a crucial role in elevating the province’s tourism potential. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb will serve as the convener of the Chief Minister’s Steering Committee on Punjab Tourism Promotion and Development.

The committee will also include key members such as Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bukhari, Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Malik Sohaib Bherth, Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar, and MNA Afzal Khokhar.

The steering committee is tasked with providing recommendations for the upgrade of historical, religious, cultural, and commercial sites to make them more appealing to tourists. Additionally, it will develop a comprehensive communication strategy to promote tourism through various digital, electronic, and social media platforms, facilitating a one-stop solution for potential visitors.

The committee is expected to identify and eliminate obstacles hindering tourism growth and will engage with stakeholders to present recommendations within the next 15 days. An official notification for the steering committee has already been issued.

This initiative aims to plan the construction, restoration, and maintenance of key tourist attractions, ensuring that Punjab emerges as a premier destination for both local and international tourists. The committee will also focus on enhancing the overall visitor experience, making Punjab a significant player in the global tourism market.

With the appointment of dedicated members, the steering committee is poised to make impactful contributions toward achieving sustainable tourism development in the province.

Japan

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with Japan’s Ambassador Mr. Mitsuhiro Wada here on Saturday.

The discussions focused on mutual interests, enhancing bilateral relations, and increasing cooperation across various sectors.

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif emphasized their commitment to further expanding the excellent relations between Pakistan and Japan, highlighting Japan’s prominence in the global arena due to its hard work and dedication.

CM Maryam Nawaz expressed interest in boosting the bilateral trade volume and praised Japan’s collaboration with the Punjab government in improving education, health, and urban facilities.

The CM noted the significant potential for investment in Punjab across sectors such as education, health, and energy, stating that the government is providing a conducive environment and incentives for investment.

The Japanese ambassador expressed a desire to further enhance relations with Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, and other officials.

UNGA

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praised Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for his recent address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), lauding his compelling presentation of the Palestinian cause.

In her statement, CM Maryam Nawaz stated, “The Prime Minister effectively represented the sentiments of every Pakistani.” She highlighted that he also presented the Kashmiris’ plight with vigor, affirming, “Pakistan stands with the people of Kashmir and Palestine now and always.”

The CM further noted that the Prime Minister’s bold message to India regarding its aggression was a courageous move. “The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government has consistently advocated for Kashmir on every international platform,” she emphasized.

CM Maryam Nawaz added that the hearts of the people of Punjab beat in solidarity with the Palestinians and Kashmiris, reinforcing the government’s commitment to support these causes.

Rape Notice

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of an alleged incident of gang-rape of a 21-year-old girl by robbers in Faisalabad.

The CM sought a report from the Inspector General of Police and directed to expedite the arrest of those responsible for this heinous crime.